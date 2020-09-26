1/1
Irene May Carosella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene May Carosella

Endicott - Irene May Carosella, 94, passed away peacefully at her Endicott home on September 25th.

She is finally joining the love of her life, Joseph A. Carosella, with whom she shared a wonderful life, filled with family and friends. She loved to travel, and often would regale us with stories of her travels with Dad to many tropical islands (ask any of her children for the list, as we have them all memorized!) After the death of her husband, Irene continued the adventures, vacationing with her children and jumping at the chance of a long ride in the car.

Irene loved sports, and was a common face at local hockey games and baseball games. And we are pretty sure she didn't miss a single any-kind-of-sport that her grandchildren were playing!

She was loved dearly by her children, Barbra (Paul) Travis, Don (Nina) Carosella, Joe (Barb) Carosella, Joan Delafield (Bud Oakes), Pat (Joe) Berube, and Judy (Wayne) Reese, and she was brought much joy by her grandchildren, Hillary (Jay) Lang, Tony Berube, Ray (Melissa) Berube, Nicole (Bill) Finch, Theresa Snedeker, JoJo and John Carosella, Angelo and Alexie Carosella, Mike (Sarah) Shaw, Taylor (Chafin) Haught, and Morgan, Allyson and Jeremy Travis. And how lucky she was to be able to enjoy her great-grandchildren, Noah Finch, Evelyn and Walter Lang, JJ and Nick Snedeker, and Sarah and Samantha Berube. Irene also leaves behind her loving sister, Sharon DellaPenta, and her dear lifelong friend, Betty McDonald.

The family would like to thank Sarafina, Melissa, Andrea & Sharon and their team for their kind care, easing her final days.

Our memories of her will last forever - including those elaborate holiday meals with lots of love and laughter, family gatherings around the pool, and her beautiful smile. Salute, Ma, Mom, Mama, Grandma!

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Tuesday from 9 am until Mass time at 10 am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved