Irene May CarosellaEndicott - Irene May Carosella, 94, passed away peacefully at her Endicott home on September 25th.She is finally joining the love of her life, Joseph A. Carosella, with whom she shared a wonderful life, filled with family and friends. She loved to travel, and often would regale us with stories of her travels with Dad to many tropical islands (ask any of her children for the list, as we have them all memorized!) After the death of her husband, Irene continued the adventures, vacationing with her children and jumping at the chance of a long ride in the car.Irene loved sports, and was a common face at local hockey games and baseball games. And we are pretty sure she didn't miss a single any-kind-of-sport that her grandchildren were playing!She was loved dearly by her children, Barbra (Paul) Travis, Don (Nina) Carosella, Joe (Barb) Carosella, Joan Delafield (Bud Oakes), Pat (Joe) Berube, and Judy (Wayne) Reese, and she was brought much joy by her grandchildren, Hillary (Jay) Lang, Tony Berube, Ray (Melissa) Berube, Nicole (Bill) Finch, Theresa Snedeker, JoJo and John Carosella, Angelo and Alexie Carosella, Mike (Sarah) Shaw, Taylor (Chafin) Haught, and Morgan, Allyson and Jeremy Travis. And how lucky she was to be able to enjoy her great-grandchildren, Noah Finch, Evelyn and Walter Lang, JJ and Nick Snedeker, and Sarah and Samantha Berube. Irene also leaves behind her loving sister, Sharon DellaPenta, and her dear lifelong friend, Betty McDonald.The family would like to thank Sarafina, Melissa, Andrea & Sharon and their team for their kind care, easing her final days.Our memories of her will last forever - including those elaborate holiday meals with lots of love and laughter, family gatherings around the pool, and her beautiful smile. Salute, Ma, Mom, Mama, Grandma!A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Tuesday from 9 am until Mass time at 10 am.