Irene Perma Moore



Afton - Irene P. Moore, of Afton, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. She was pre deceased by her husband Walter Moore. Irene is survived by her children Ray Miller; Tina (Dave) Rucky; Allen (Linda) Moore; Karen (Tom) Moore; Mark (Casey) Moore; her beloved grandchildren Ashley and Andrew Rucker; and Walter Huffstutlar. Irene was born in Allentown, PA, she loved animals, and crocheting, and cooking big holiday meals surrounded by her family.



The family will receive friends at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton on Sunday from 12-2. All state social distancing guidelines are to be followed as well as wearing facial protection. Burial will be in Afton Glenwood Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store