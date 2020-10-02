1/1
Irene Perma Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Perma Moore

Afton - Irene P. Moore, of Afton, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. She was pre deceased by her husband Walter Moore. Irene is survived by her children Ray Miller; Tina (Dave) Rucky; Allen (Linda) Moore; Karen (Tom) Moore; Mark (Casey) Moore; her beloved grandchildren Ashley and Andrew Rucker; and Walter Huffstutlar. Irene was born in Allentown, PA, she loved animals, and crocheting, and cooking big holiday meals surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton on Sunday from 12-2. All state social distancing guidelines are to be followed as well as wearing facial protection. Burial will be in Afton Glenwood Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved