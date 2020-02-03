Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
Irene R. Riegel

Irene R. Riegel Obituary
Irene R. Riegel

Irene R. Riegel passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert and her parents Charles and Barbara Shearer. Irene is survived by her son and daughter in law Jason and Kelly Riegel, her sisters Carol Cullen, Nancy Kurutz and cherished friends Gwen and Jerry Knickerbocker. Irene was a devoted wife, caring mother & friend. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the North 2 staff of Willow Point Nursing Home. A Funeral Mass will be Offered 10 AM Thursday February 6, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call at the Church from 9 AM until the time of the service. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street-Johnson City, New York
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
