Irene (Petras) Stasko
Irene (Petras) Stasko 91 fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael in 1995, her parents, John and Susan Petras, her sisters, Mary Lou Socash, Betty Barna, Dorothy Petras, Shirley Goodfellow and niece, Susan Singer.
She is survived by her brothers, John and Irma Petras Jr., Michael Petras, Edward and Carol Petras as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She and her husband owned Ithaca Supply Co. in Ithaca for many years before retiring. Their home was filled with music, antiques, and artwork. After Michael's passing, Irene moved back to Binghamton to be near her family.
A private funeral service will be held at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home with Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko officiating followed by the interment at the parish cemetery.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Hilltop Campus for their compassionate care give to Irene for many years.
Expressions of sympathy in Irene's memory may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905 or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.