Irene Van Marter
New Port Richey, FL - Irene Van Marter 95, of New Port Richey, Fl, passed away January 14, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 73 years Raymond L. Van Marter; parents George and Mary Belancsik; siblings John Belancsik, Mary Jordan, George Belancsik; sister in-law Betty Buck; son in-law Teddy DuBrava. She is survived by children Catherine (William) Rothganger, Deborah (Thomas) Flynn, Mary Lee (James) Sarpolis, Raymond Jr. (Patricia) Van Marter, Patty DuBrava, Kevin Van Marter, John (Jane) Van Marter; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Irene loved cooking and baking traditional Slovak foods. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. The family wishes to thank Gulf Bay Hospice in New Port Richey, FL, and a special thanks to Anna her private nurse. Irene was very nurturing to her family; they were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 11am until 12noon at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12noon with Msgr. Putano officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Spirit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irene's memory to Gulf Bay Hospice in New Port Richey, Fl.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020