Irma A. Mastronardi
Binghamton -
Irma A. Mastronardi 90, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 23, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Donald D. Mastronardi; grandson Anthony D. Mastronardi; parents Cesare and Nicolina Scarinzi. She is survived by her children and their spouses Dante (JoAnn) Mastronardi, David (Elda) Mastronardi, Dana Mastronardi, Donna (Michael) Economou, Daniel (Darlyn) Mastronardi; grandchildren Alyssa and Jordan Mastronardi, Michael, Nathan, Nicholas Economou, Dominic and Angelo Mastronardi; brother Ted Scarinzi; a special niece Pattie Baleno: as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Irma was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church where she was very devoted to her faith. She was very active in the church being a member for the Altar Rosary Society, helping with the annual Bazaar and Bingo on Wednesday nights. Most important to Irma was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always there for them, no matter what time of day or night. Her delicious Italian meals and Sunday "goodies" after mass will be missed. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Mercy House for their loving and compassionate care provided to Mom. Visitation will be held on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2 until 5 pm at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irma's name to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
