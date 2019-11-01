|
Irma Forbidussi
Maine - Irma Forbidussi, 98, of Maine, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by two daughters and nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her loving husband, Louis, her son, Theodore, and great grandchild, Noah have predeceased her.
Her daughter Darlene Monk, and her daughters, Kristen, Alicia, Kari and her great granddaughter, Sophia, took tender care of her for many years. Irma often said how happy and blessed her life was with their devotion.
Irma was loving, kind, compassionate and generous. She lived her faith. She dedicated many years to hosting a rosary group in her home. The group included all ages including neighbors, family, and at times her children, grandchildren, grandniece, as well as other children. Her love of God was passed down to her children and children's children. She loved to cook and pamper her beloved family and friends and their pets! Her passion for making authentic Italian food has also been passed on to her family.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that Day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing."
Friends and family are welcome to pay respects from 11:00 to 12:00 at St. Anthony Church, 300 Odell Ave., Endicott, NY on November 4. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Anthony Church, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019