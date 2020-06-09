Irmard Ripke
Irmard Ripke

Nichols - Irmgard Ripke, 87, formerly of Nichols passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband Gerhard; and is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Birgit and Dave Strano; son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Mona Ripke; grandchildren: Keith and Kristy Johnston; Abby Strano and Tyler Strano and fiancée Kayla Anelli; and a great granddaughter Kalista Johnston.

Abiding with her wishes there will be no services. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Riverside Cemetery, Lounsberry.

Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
