Irvin "Wayne" Bryant Sr.
Endwell - Irvin "Wayne" Bryant Sr., 84, of Endwell, NY passed away August 19, 2019. He was born April 11, 1935, in Louisville, KY, son of Dorothy Pace and Kenneth Bryant. Wayne served in the Navy as a Sonarman from 1953 to 1957. He went on to graduated from Penn State University and worked as an Engineer at IBM for 31 years. Upon retirement, he and his wife Nancy spent winters in Florida for many years making friends held close to their heart. He loved his NY Giants and NY Yankees enjoying their many championships. He always ended each phone call to family with the words "I love you". Wayne will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Powell) Bryant of Endwell, NY, son Wayne Bryant, Jr. (and wife Deb) of Vestal ,NY, daughter Bonnie (and husband Ron) Rands of Fairfield Glade, TN as well as 3 granddaughters (Jessica Fortunato, Shannon Rands, and MacKenzie Bryant) and 2 great grandchildren (Liam Newbrook and Ella Fortunato).
Calling hours will be 4PM - 6PM on Friday August 23rd at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, NY. A private funeral will be held at the families convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Endwell Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 22, 2019