Isabel J Quartararo
Vestal - Isabel Jane (Isy) Quartararo, 82, of Apalachin, New York, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Isy was born in Johnson City, New York to Arthur and Ruth (Miller) Brinser who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her husband, Joseph Quartararo Sr. and his parents Rosario and Catherine Quartararo, her brothers Earnest, Arnold, Daniel and Charles Brinser, and brothers-in-law Frank, Mike and Phillip Quartararo. She is survived by her four children, Joseph Jr. and Maureen, James, John and Marie, and Vince and Missy, and her grandchildren Kara, Colleen and Brett Gurda, Karina and Kayla. She is also survived by her sisters Gertrude Kotsubka and Evelyn and Robert Haynes, sisters-in-law Sandy Brinser and Jenny Quartararo, and many nieces and nephews. Isy graduated from Union Endicott High School and worked for IBM Corporation in Owego, NY for more than 30 years. She also was Mrs. Santa for many years at IBM which she absolutely loved. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Church in Apalachin, NY, where she sang joyfully in the choir for decades. Isy was devoted to the Lord, her family, and took great pride and joy in her granddaughters. She loved to camp, garden, swim, and was a master puzzler, framing many of her intricate works. A Funeral Service will be held at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home 6519 St Rt 434 Apalachin on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11AM,with Father Jeffrey Galens officiating. Burial will follow at Vestal Park Cemetery in Vestal. The family will receive friends on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home on Route 434 in Apalachin, NY. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the 225 N. Michigan Ave ,Floor 17,Chicago,IL,60601
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019