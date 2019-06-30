|
Isabelle Doris Delafield Morgart
Plant City, FL - Isabelle Doris Morgart, 95, formerly from Endwell New York passed away peacefully in her sleep at Solaris Health Care in Plant City, FL. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Morgart and her great-granddaughter, Shayla Snedeker. She is survived by her sister, Madge Burdick, her sons Edward and Brenda Delafield of Murfreesboro, TN, Kenneth and Victoria Delafield of Brandon, FL, Wayne and Sandy Delafield of Winter Haven, FL, and Robert and Judith Delafield of Auburndale, FL. 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Riverhurst Cemetary in Endicott, NY on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Isabelle's name to, Solaris Healthcare 701 N. Wilder rd. Plant City, FL 33823
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019