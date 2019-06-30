Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverhurst Cemetary
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle Morgart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle Doris Delafield Morgart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle Doris Delafield Morgart Obituary
Isabelle Doris Delafield Morgart

Plant City, FL - Isabelle Doris Morgart, 95, formerly from Endwell New York passed away peacefully in her sleep at Solaris Health Care in Plant City, FL. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, David Morgart and her great-granddaughter, Shayla Snedeker. She is survived by her sister, Madge Burdick, her sons Edward and Brenda Delafield of Murfreesboro, TN, Kenneth and Victoria Delafield of Brandon, FL, Wayne and Sandy Delafield of Winter Haven, FL, and Robert and Judith Delafield of Auburndale, FL. 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Riverhurst Cemetary in Endicott, NY on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Isabelle's name to, Solaris Healthcare 701 N. Wilder rd. Plant City, FL 33823
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.