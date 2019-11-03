|
Isabelle R. Buchanan
Deposit, NY - Isabelle Seymour Buchanan, 94, passed away on Friday, November 1st, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, N.Y. surrounded by family. Prior to residing in Vestal and recently at St. Louise Manor, Upper Front Street, Binghamton, she was a long time resident of Deposit, N.Y.
She was predeceased in 2010 by her devoted husband of 63 years, Justin Winfield Buchanan, and their eldest son, Justin Keith, in 1985. She is survived by her daughter, Sallie Isabelle Atkin and husband, William, of Endwell, NY and Fort Myers, FL and her son, Jeffrey Cuyle Buchanan and wife, Wendy, of Binghamton, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jason William Atkin and wife Rusty of Lake Stevens, WA, Rebecca Isabelle McKertich of Endicott, NY, Ashley Marie Buchanan and husband Nick of Nineveh, NY, Sara Ann Iachetta and husband, Joe, of Guilderland, NY and Michael Justin-Waldron Buchanan and wife Kristen of Harpursville, NY; 6 great grandchildren: Rose Isabelle and Thomas Stanley McKertich, Hadley Elizabeth and Sebastian William Atkin, Mylee Ann Buchanan, and Gianna Isabelle Iachetta. Brothers Darwin Seymour of Lake Placid, FL and Harold Seymour of Deposit, NY. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
On September 7th, 1925, Isabelle Ruth was born in Binghamton, NY to Ruth Crystal (Walley) Seymour and Erford Keith Seymour. Her early education was in Binghamton, then Westover in Johnson City. After 3rd grade, the family returned to their roots in Cannonsville where she was raised on a dairy farm, attending a one room schoolhouse and finishing as a graduate of the Deposit High School. She immediately returned to Binghamton where she apprenticed as a beautician at Tony's Hair Salon in the Capitol Theatre Building on Exchange St. Upon marriage to Justin, they lived and raised their family of three children in Deposit. An astute business woman, she operated her own salon and much later as a real estate broker, managing the Bates real estate office in Deposit.
Whether it be as a wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, great grandmother or businesswoman, she excelled and showed her love. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, golfing, and traveling. She was involved in garden, civic and card clubs, the Presbyterian Church and the Deposit Historical Society.
She supported her children and grandchildren in academics, athletics, artistic and musical talents. Family gatherings were a priority and her home in Deposit was a perfect setting and gathering place. As a woman of faith, she was ready to pass on. She had accomplished and seen much and led a blessed life, fully lived. Rest easy, Dear Lady. We will love and miss you and carry your love and our memories forever.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Gawel, DiMenna, Akel , Chandra and Alycia Bensley, FNP for their kind care; the loving care and concern by the staff at Saint Louise Manor where she lived independently these last three years; recently the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor and the palliative care unit on Ross 3 at Lourdes Hospital.
Arrangements are through the Hennessey Funeral Home at 78 Second Street, Deposit, NY with calling hours from 10 AM - Noon on Friday, November 8th. A Service at the Funeral Home will follow immediately, officiated by Pastor Marsha Muller of the First Presbyterian Church of Deposit, NY. Interment will follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of reading, contributions may be made to the Deposit Free Library, 159 Front Street, Deposit, NY 13754.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019