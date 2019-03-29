|
|
Italia Magliocca
Endicott - Italia Magliocca, 78 of Endicott passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was predeceased by a son Domenico A. Magliocca, daughter Bruna Magliocca - Hovancik, & grandson Robert (Bobby Monticello); her parents Angelo and Luisa Funari. She is survived by her beloved husband Raimondo; daughters, Sandra (Tom) DeFazio; Renee Masciarelli; all of Endicott and son in law Joseph Hovancik, of Vestal; her grandchildren; Taylor DeFazio, Cristina & Marco Masciarelli all of Endicott and Anthony Hovancik of Vestal; a sister Maria Andreassi (Pompilio), Lina (Pietro) Picarazzi; a brother Vincenzo (Josephine); nieces Anna & Luisa Funari of Endicott; nephew Vincent (Amy) Funari of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. A very special cousin, Marcella Trotta. Also, a very special friend Tina Baxter of Whitney Point.
She came to Endicott, NY from Arnara, Italy in 1958, when she was 18 years old. She was married to Raimondo, the love her life, for almost 60 years. She is a retired Endicott-Johnson Corp employee. She was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She loved cooking and always being with her family and friends. She enjoyed her frequent trips to her home in Fort Myers, FL. She loved frequent walks on the beach and flower gardening. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. They referred to her as "Nonni". She will be deeply missed by family and friends. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 10 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Sunday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019