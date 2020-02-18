Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivana DeCresce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivana DeCresce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivana DeCresce Obituary
Ivana DeCresce

Endicott - Ivana DeCresce, born in Anagni, Italy on January 7, 1941, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was the only child of Joseph and Inez DeCresce. After her parents passed, she emigrated to Endicott, NY to live with her aunt and uncle, the Cerasaro family. She graduated from Union-Endicott High School and was then employed at IBM-Vestal for many years. She is survived by her cousins Paolo and Giovanni Santigli in Italy and cousin Joe Nirchi Sr. in America. The family of Joe (Midge) Nirchi would like to thank The Hearth at Castle Gardens and Absolut Nursing of Endicott for their compassionate care. She also enjoyed Sister Anisia's weekly visits.

Ivana requested only a graveside service, to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY on Friday at 10 am. Instead of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sister Anisia's Africa Fund, 906 Jenkins St., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -