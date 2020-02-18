|
|
Ivana DeCresce
Endicott - Ivana DeCresce, born in Anagni, Italy on January 7, 1941, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was the only child of Joseph and Inez DeCresce. After her parents passed, she emigrated to Endicott, NY to live with her aunt and uncle, the Cerasaro family. She graduated from Union-Endicott High School and was then employed at IBM-Vestal for many years. She is survived by her cousins Paolo and Giovanni Santigli in Italy and cousin Joe Nirchi Sr. in America. The family of Joe (Midge) Nirchi would like to thank The Hearth at Castle Gardens and Absolut Nursing of Endicott for their compassionate care. She also enjoyed Sister Anisia's weekly visits.
Ivana requested only a graveside service, to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY on Friday at 10 am. Instead of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sister Anisia's Africa Fund, 906 Jenkins St., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020