J. Clifford Signor, Jr.
Whitney Point - J. Clifford Signor, Jr., 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife of 54 years Thelma, parents John Clifford and Julia Signor, stepmother Marion Signor, daughter Kathleen Signor and son Jerry Signor. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, son Brian & Denise Signor, son-in-law Doug Hardler and daughter-in-law Barbara Signor; grandchildren Julie (Lee) Sherwood, Craig (Michelle) Hardler, Kristen ( Steve) Smith, Joel (Megan) Signor, Jason (Jennifer) Signor and Jimmy (Zara) Signor and 13 great grandchildren.
He was a man of faith and supported many charities and community projects in his life. He will be remembered as a great story teller with a wonderful sense of humor, the family snowmobile trips and the trips to Yankee Stadium.
Cliff was the original owner of the Broome Dusters and is credited with bringing hockey to the Binghamton area. He constructed the ice rink in Chenango Bridge providing a venue for youth hockey. He started the Binghamton Barons and formed the High School Hockey League which is still in existence. He was also a baseball fan and was Vice-President of the Binghamton Triplets.
He was a past president of the Nimmonsburg Rotary and was a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. Cliff and Thelma hosted many Rotary Exchange Students.
He was an avid sportsman: a hunter, bowler, fisherman and golfer. Golf was his passion and he often said that he "only played golf on days that ended in y". He had a hole in one when he was 80 on #18 at the Binghamton Country Club where he had been a member for over 50 years.
Cliff was on the Board of Directors when they were planning and building the Willow Point Nursing home in Vestal, N.Y. and was appointed a Trustee to the Board of Trustees of Broome Community College in 1974 by the Governor of NY State. Cliff was also a long time member of Countryside Christian Chapel in Whitney Point, NY and was a mason.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. A memorial service will be held at a later time.