|
|
J. Donna Spence
E. Bethany - Jean Donna "Umma" Spence, age 69, of E. Bethany-LeRoy Road, passed away early Friday morning (June 14, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 15, 1950 in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Gillespie Solian Sr.
Donna will be remembered as loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who adored her family and was very active in following all her children's and grandchildren's activities. She was well known for her sense of humor and her inexplicable way of always mixing up her idioms. She especially enjoyed working alongside her husband whenever he needed a hand. She was very proud of her certification as a pharmacy technician and was a past member of the ladies auxiliary in Forest Lake, PA.
She is survived by her children, Edward (Wendy) Spence, Jefry (Susan) Spence Jr. and Jill Spence (Jim Brough); grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Kalmus, Alyssa Franks (Josiah Tetreault), Katie Rose Spence, Eryn Spence and Robert (Jennifer) Morehead; great-grandchildren, Jackson Spence, Dannielle Morehead and Taylor Morehead; siblings, Bobby (late Bonnie) Solian, Johnny Solian, Pauly Solian, David (Jane) Solian, Jimmy Solian, Helen (Nick) Kulik, Matty Solian and Tommy Solian; sisters-in-law, Laurie Solian and Dee Solian, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jefry Spence Sr., brothers, Joseph Solian Jr. and Michael Solian, sister, Joann Solian and grandson, Nathaniel Edward Spence.
Family and friends are invited to Donna's Celebration of Life Reception to be held on Sunday, June 23rd between 11am and 3pm at the LeRoy Country Club, 7759 E. Main St, LeRoy, NY 14482.
Contributions in memory of Donna may be made to Warrior House of WNY, 22 Mill St. Oakfield, NY 14125.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Donna's family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 17, 2019