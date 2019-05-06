Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor - J. Edward Derrick, 88, of Windsor NY passed away May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor (Dodd) Derrick, his 7 children Kenneth (Cindy) Derrick, Jerry (Tammy) Derrick, Lori (Kevin) Houghtaling, Paul (Dana) Derrick, Kathy Gardiner, Steve Derrick and Lisa (Scott) Anderson; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was in the trucking industry for over 50 years; Vice President at Berman's Motor Express for over 35 years and finished his career with Nealon Transportation upon retirement. His work ethic and common sense made him the perfect employee. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 6 to May 7, 2019
