Jack Budd
Johnson City - Jack Carl Budd, age 93, formerly of Johnson City passed away July 24th at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville Maryland after a brief illness. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He was always in a good mood and his favorite saying was it's better to laugh than cry. He is predeceased by his, wife Martha Hammond Budd of Johnson City and a sister Betty Johnson of Brandon, Florida. He is survived by his son David Budd,(Julie) Poolesville, MD, three grandchildren, Kirby, Justin and Patrick Budd, also many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jack served in the Army Air corps during WWII completing more than 31 bombing missions over Japan as a tail gunner on a B29 bomber. While serving, he received the Air Medal with 3 OLC as well as the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism. Jack worked for NY State Electric and Gas for 25 years after which he dedicated his time to family, travel and golf. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Binghamton, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street, Binghamton on August 3rd. The family will receive friends at 10:00am with a Service at 11:00am. There will be a reception in the church following the service. Arrangements are being made by the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main Street, Binghamton. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the https://www.alz.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019