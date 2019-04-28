Services
Binghamton - Jack died April 23, 2019 at the age of 89 after a brief stay at Ideal Nursing Home in Endicott where his second wife, Barbara, survives him. He was predeceased by his parents William and Dorothy Larson, his brothers Jerry and Jimmy Larson, and a son, Michael Larson. He is also survived by his first wife Gloria Lown, his sons Mark (Marguerite) Larson and Jerry Larson, his daughter Sheree (Jack) Chordas, step-son Kevin (Wendy) Balachick, daughter-in-law Kari Larson, and his sister Joy Larson. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Jack attended Binghamton North High School and joined the Navy shortly after graduation. He served proudly during the Korean conflict on board the USS Strong (DD-758). After his Naval service he worked for IBM, built and operated Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park for many years, and owned and operated The Airport Inn with his good friend, Dick Mills. Upon retirement he spent several years at his home in Florida before returning to the Triple Cities. Jack was a long time member of the Hillcrest American Legion. At Jack's request there will be no funeral services, but please consider a donation in his memory to his favorite charity, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
