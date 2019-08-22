|
Jack G. Hiller
Chenango Forks - Jack G. Hiller, 78, of Chenango Forks, NY (formerly Port Crane) passed away unexpectedly at Wilson Memorial Hospital on Monday morning, August 19th 2019. He was born on July 1, 1941. Jack was predeceased by his parents Merlyn & Helen Hiller and his sister Carol Hiller. He is survived by his loving wife Judy of 56 years, his sons and daughters-in-law, Jack Jr. (Larissa) Hiller of Port Crane, NY & Jeffery (Jennifer) Hiller of Okeechobee, FL: five grandchildren, Alexa Hiller of Oneida, NY; Ashley & Kevin Hiller of Port Crane; Brett Hiller and Ashley White of Okeechobee, FL. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Molly Cornell. He retired from BCK Architects as a Construction Superintendent. He previously worked for E.L. Nezelek and Bhandari Constructors & Consultants Inc. He enjoyed fishing for walleyes on Oneida Lake. Jack took great pride in his children and grandchildren and could often be seen watching their many sporting and academic events through the years. The family would like to thank Dr. Syed Ahmed & Dr. Frank Eder for their loving care throughout the years and Wilson Hospital ICU.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase and Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson. Burial will follow at the Port Crane Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jack's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 22, 2019