Jack Henry Ryder, Ph.D.
Binghamton - Jack Henry Ryder, Ph.D., age 65, left this world peacefully at home on August 1, 2019 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his son Jeff, his mothers Marjorie Ryder and Hilda Ryder, his father William Ryder, his sister Mary Ryder, his sister-in-law Kathryn Ryder, and his father-in-law Stuart Naismith. Jack is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Cheryl Naismith Ryder, daughters Christine and Laura Ryder, twin brother James Ryder, brother Thomas Ryder, nephew Joseph (Breanna) Ryder, nephew Thomas (Melissa) Ryder, niece Elizabeth (Beau) Soltan, and several great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his mother-in-law Peggy Naismith and sister-in-law Susan Naismith.
Jack graduated from Chenango Valley High School and attended Broome Community College. He went on to graduate from Oneonta State with a Bachelors in Math. He continued his education at Binghamton University, where he earned a Masters in Computer Science and a Ph.D. in System Science. Early in his career he spent time working in the software engineering industry, but soon realized that he had a calling in education. Jack taught as an adjunct professor at BCC and BU and as a full time Associate Professor at Kean University in Union New Jersey. He had a special interest in the Fibonacci Sequence, especially with its relationship to the natural world.
Jack's interests were many. For a time, he fancied himself as a gentleman farmer raising pigs, chickens, and honeybees. Jack facilitated many "Bee Presentations" at Port Dickinson Elementary where his children attended. He was the proud proprietor of the "Ryder Tree Farm" at his home on Old State Road. He loved flowers, and the gardens that adorned the Ryder's homestead was proof of that. Sailing was a passion of Jack's. He enjoyed sailing his "F5" and "Ghost" vessels so much that he acquired a Captain's License to sail on open waters. Captain Jack and his first mate Cheryl adventured the Caribbean sailing to several parts in Martinique last March, as guests of one of Jack's best college friends and his wife.
Always a willing volunteer at his church, Jack was happy to mow the lawn, landscape, and serve at church events. His family often joked, "He's a big man at church. They let him mow the lawn!"
Jack's devotion to his family had no limits. He was an able and willing help with shotput skills, swimming, driving a car perfectly, math skills, and more! He never seemed to mind driving anyone anywhere. Jack wouldn't have missed any Scouting or sporting event where his children participated, and definitely would have walked over hot coals to a music or theatrical event that his girls or Cheryl were in.
You made a difference, Jack. You will be missed. We love you!
The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church, 918 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019