Jack L. McKeeby



Montrose, PA - Jack L. McKeeby, 81, of Montrose, PA was promoted to glory on April 9, 2019 and reunited with his first wife, Alberta; second wife, Norma; grandson, Jordan Ralston; his step son, Lloyd Donald Welch; his brother, Robert; and sister, Fran. He is survived by his third wife, Linda Knell McKeeby; his daughters, Candi Barnard and Rick, and Rhonda Ralston and Derek; step children, Bonnie Brigham, Debra Fitch, Larry Welch and Lorraine, Joel Welch and Sandra, John Welch and Bobbi Jo; 30 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was a self employed quarry man and a director of the Blue Stone Association. He had numerous other jobs over the years, including owning a gas station and working on the installation of 81 from the state line to Five Mile Point. Jack served as a deacon at the Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, PA. His faith was very important to him and he truly lived it out. Jack's life verse is John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, "I am the way the truth and life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." At Jack's insistence, his body will be donated to SUNY Upstate Medical University, as a parting gift for the advancement of medicine for the future benefit of others. The family will hold a private memorial service at their convenience at his church. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Jordan Ralston Scholarship Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 841 Main Street, New Milford, PA 18834. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary