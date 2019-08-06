|
Jack Marien Brink
Binghamton - 93, of Binghamton, was born in Fontaines, France on December 2, 1925 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from complications of kidney disease and aortic stenosis. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Adams Brink on February 26, 2010. He met his wife at Ozalid and was married for 53 years. He was also predeceased by his mother and father Noélle Perraut Brink and James Henry Brink, DVM, aunts, uncles and cousins in the US and France. He is survived by his son Ronald S. Brink, Binghamton; companion Cindi Girard; daughter Deidre L. Brink, PhD and son in law David Baar, PhD of Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada; cousins Richard Brink and spouse Patricia; Priscilla Smith of the US; Fabienne Flattot and spouse Jean Mark of France. Jack graduated from Owego Free Academy in June 1944. He served in the US Army as an infantry replacement in Belgium and Germany during World War II with the 120th regiment, 30th Division, "C" Company, 2nd Platoon and 2nd squad. Jack was awarded the Combat Infantry badge; a Bronze Star and European Theatre Ribbon with 3 battle stars. When the war ended he was on the Elbe River at Magdeburg, 27 miles from Berlin waiting to make contact with Russians. Jack graduated from Triple Cities College of Syracuse in Endicott, class of 1950 using the G.I. Bill. He worked for Ozalid (GAF) Johnson City plant as a middle manager in Coating of diazo film and paper for 34 years; a great place to work. Jack enjoyed hunting small and large game in Tioga County and fishing on Seneca Lake and Lake Ontario with his neighbor Bob Gobbany. He liked ice skating on Brick Pond in Owego and played on 3 fast pitch softball teams at third base. Jack enjoyed watching the New York Mets and Giants football. He also spent time traveling to North Wildwood, NJ for 17 years with his family to the Atlantic Ocean beach. Jack liked to garden and walk his Brittany Spaniels. Jack attended the First Congregational Church U.C.C. in Binghamton. Jack hopes to spend his heaven on mother earth where the water is pure, the air is clear, and the soil is fertile to grow food for the living. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am, at the First Congregational Church, 30 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Lisa Heckman will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service at the First Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Caring Ministry of First Congregational Church, 30 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019