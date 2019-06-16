Jack Pawson Palmer, I



Endicott - At 87, Jack Pawson Palmer I of Endicott, NY activated the donation of his body to medical science on June 10, 2019. "JP" was born in Ardsley, NY to Inez and Frank Palmer. He graduated from Herbert Smith Technical School in Syracuse, NY and served in the US Navy Reserves. He met and married Mildred Lee Poland in 1951 and together they had three children. He worked for General Electric for twenty years during which time he earned an Electrical Engineering degree from Syracuse University and an MBA from SUNY Binghamton all while remodeling a tiny summerhouse into a five bedroom home.



He left his managerial position at GE in 1972 to start Palmer Industries, a visionary company where he designed and manufactured outdoor electric vehicles for disabled people worldwide. He was granted numerous patents and employed his wife, Mili who marketed the vehicles and son, Jack Pawson Palmer II, who headed production. His inventions gave handicapped individuals mobility and independence. JP's business was his passion and his greatest achievement; it took him all over the world and kept him busy until the end of his life.



He took flying lessons and earned his commercial pilot's license, was president of Ace Flying Club, president of Union Endicott Band Boosters and a patron of PBS (local WSKG). At 79 he learned to dance and was a regular on Tuesday Night's Swing Dance at Rexer's. He lived life on his own terms, could fix anything, had a fierce intellect and a beaming smile.



He is survived by his wife of 67+ years, Mildred Palmer, son Jack Pawson Palmer II (Barbara) of Vestal, NY, daughters Kathy Snider (Gary) of Denver, CO, and Cindy Hoffman of Newfield, NY, grandsons Dr. Jack Pawson Palmer III (Dana) of Cincinnati, OH, Dr. Christopher Palmer (Caitlin) of St. Louis, MO, Robert Snider and Sam Snider of Denver, CO, Max Snider of Boston, MA three great grandchildren and his brother Robert (Elsie) Palmer of Palm Bay, FL. If you wish, make a donation to local WSKG in Vestal NY in memory of Jack Pawson Palmer I.