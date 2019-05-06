Jack R. Gresham



Binghamton - Jack R. Gresham, 77, of Binghamton, NY, passed away May 3, 2019. He was a beloved; husband, to Mary Lou; father, brother and uncle and has been reunited with his parents, Alfred and Ethel Gresham; his long time fishing buddy, Billy; and into the loving arms of his Lord. He leaves behind his; 3 beautiful daughters, Deborah (Stephen) Kazmark, Kimberly (Robert) McDaniels and Pamela (Stephen Jr) Shepard; their mother, Roberta (Gresham) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Reed Hardy, Amanda, Rebecca, David and Margaret Weeks, Samantha (John Colm) Sweeney, Stephen III and Sophia Shepard; 6 step-grandchildren and great-grandson, Asher Sweeney; two brothers and best friends, Larry (Sandy, his late wife) Gresham and James (Marie) Gresham; brother-in-law, Alex (Towhee) Shupka; sister-in-law Julianne Petracca; many nephews, niecesand friends. He bragged about them all and was so proud. He also leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Mary Lou (Shupka), whom he adored. "Dad had a big heart and a kind soul. He was a friendly man to everyone he knew and even those he didn't. Dad waved to everyone, even strangers. If anyone was in need he was right there to help! " Jack and Mary Lou loved to go on long drives through the country side and he loved to surprise her with impromptu picnics that he planned to a "T". They loved to go for walks, go dancing, play miniature golf, or just sit on the porch listening to the rain, "unless the Yankees were playing." They could sit on the porch, holding hands for hours while watching the deer and birds. (With a back and head rub thrown in). Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He breathed the outdoors. He loved to go hunting and fishing. He cherished the time he spent with his brothers Larry and Jimmy doing the things he loved. He loved the time they spent together. Whether it was standing in the middle of a river with baited hooks or sitting in the woods waiting for that Big Buck. The deer stories were endless as were the fishing tales. Fishing with his family filled his heart with joy. He specialized in baiting the hook and releasing the fish for his girls. Jack was a volunteer fireman for many years for Hinmans Corners Fire Department. He retired from G.E. (Lockheed Martin) with 36 years of service. He then started a successful boarding kennel business, Country Air Kennels and became friends with everyone, dogs and people alike. "Dad, you will be missed dearly. Our lives are better because of you. Keep in touch…" Jack, you are always in my heart and in each breathe I take. You touched me and brought me to life. I will always hold that touch in my heart. I love you.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Savage Family Center 338-344 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903 with Rev. Msgr. Putano will officiating. The family will welcome friends from Noon until the time of service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903.