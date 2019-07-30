|
Jack R. Quick
Binghamton - 1948-2019
Jack passed away on Friday, July 26th at home with his wife by side him holding his hand. He fought a great battle with cancer for 5 1/2 years with a strong will.
He was born June 19, 1948 son of the late Robert and Barbara Quick.
He is survived by his wife Joanne (Shaut) who he met in 1963 and later married in 1978, and a brother Michael Quick and many, many friends.
In Jacks working career he was known as a high line-man for TV cable companies and worked thru many states. He was a certified welder, belong to the Local 103 Painters union for 20 years. Then retired in 2008 from the Greater Binghamton Psychiatric Health Center after 21 years of service.
After retirement he and Joanne traveled through the states till 2013 where they then bought a home on a lake in Florida.
He loved fishing, tipping the elbow for a cold beer, playing pool and listening to "as the bar stools turn" stories.
Jack was a perfectionist in all he did. He also enjoyed R&Ding things and working with wood.
He enjoyed sharing his knowledge as a welder and painter for "tricks of the trade".
Jack has brought much laughter to many. He will be greatly missed by his Joanne and their many friends. And always remembered.
At Jacks request he has donated himself to the Science Care Hope program Science Care-Whole Body Donation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 30, 2019