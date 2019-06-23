|
Jacob James Counts
Endwell - Jacob Counts, aged 12 days, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
He is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Lisa Counts of Endwell, NY. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Rob and Debby Lerner; paternal grandparents, Rich and Debbie Counts; great-grandparents, Walter Selan, Ron Counts, and Evie Lerner; Uncle Steven and Danielle Lerner; Aunt Jessica Counts (Mike Aponte); his cousins, Hannah and Natalie Lerner; along with many great-aunts, uncles, and second cousins.
Although Jacob's time with us was very short, we are very grateful for the time that we had with him. He will forever live in our hearts.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Crouse Hospital and the NICU staff for their compassionate and loving treatment to Jacob and his family. A Special Thanks to Christina Haught who went above and beyond for Jacob and us.
A Private Memorial Service was held on May 29, 2019 for the parents, grandparents and his great-grandfather.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019