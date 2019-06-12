|
Jacob W Rypkema
Owego - Jacob W. Rypkema, 97, died at his home on June 9, 2019. Jake is now in heaven because he placed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ, his Savior.
Born May 20 1922 in Terhorne, Northern Providence of Netherlands he was a son of the late William and Martha (Bosma) Rypkema. He and his family immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island and became naturalized citizens. The family home and farm on Hullsville Rd was purchased in 1928 by Jakes father. In 1941, Jake graduated from Owego Free Academy. At the passing of his father in 1948, Jake assumed ownership of the farm and has resided there since. In addition to farming, Jake also raised chickens, sold fresh eggs, grew and sold beautiful gladioli, drove school bus and was a mail carrier in Owego until his retirement. A devout Baptist he has held membership in the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, Berachah Baptist Church, Owego, Ross Corners Baptist Church and presently the First Baptist Church, Maine, NY. Jake has always enjoyed music and loved to sing at church activities, in choirs and with other teams of singers. He also enjoyed playing piano. Perhaps one of Jake's most memorable traits is his 'gift of gab'!
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edith (Strope) Rypkema; his son Timothy and Susan, of Binghamton; Tim's children: Michaleen, Victoria, Katheryn, Jennifer, Jonathan, Joshua; His son Dean Rypkema and Karey of Owego; Deans children: Tyler Dean, and Mikayla Jean Rypkema, his daughter Bonnie Strope, of Montour Falls, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Minka Rising and brother Sidney Rypkema.
The Rypkema family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Gehring as well as Jake's other caregivers: Carlita, Lisa, Terri, Brenda, Charlene and Linda. Your tender loving care, extended to both Jake and Edith, is very much appreciated. In addition, a special thank you to Bob Holmes who faithfully visited Edith and Jake each Sunday and to Don Olson for the many times he spent with Jake. Jake also so loved times in the past visiting with so many friends and neighbors especially Ed and Wilma Bruce, Don and Daisy Webber, Kay and Wayne Burman, Elaine and Carl Boyce and Joyce and Al Wychules.
For those considering a memorial gift, kindly consider a donation to the First Baptist Church of Maine, POB 189, Maine, NY 13802 in memory of Jacob Rypkema. Jakes family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Maine, NY on Saturday, June 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley.
MacPherson Funeral Home Newark Valley is assisting the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 12 to June 13, 2019