Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Beeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline G. Beeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline G. Beeman Obituary
Jacqueline G. Beeman

West Corners and Endwell - Jacqueline G. Beeman, 87, formerly of West Corners and Endwell, passed away on March 15, 2019 at the Susquehanna Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Leah Simmons; son, Wayne Beeman; brother, Herbert Simmons; sister, Phyllis Horton; and her aunt and uncle Morton and Stella Loveland who raised her. She is survived by her loving children; Roberta (James) Thompson, Wesley (Bonnie) Beeman Jr., Elizabeth Youngblood and Keith Beeman, daughter-in-law Sherri Bellefeuille; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren as well as several great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. Jacqueline was a member of the Moose Lodge and FOE Ladies Auxiliary and was a founding member of Wesley Methodist Church, West Corners. She will be remembered as a passionate crafter, crocheting items and making ceramics. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 10am with burial in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's memory can be made to the , or the in her memory. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now