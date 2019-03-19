|
|
Jacqueline G. Beeman
West Corners and Endwell - Jacqueline G. Beeman, 87, formerly of West Corners and Endwell, passed away on March 15, 2019 at the Susquehanna Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Leah Simmons; son, Wayne Beeman; brother, Herbert Simmons; sister, Phyllis Horton; and her aunt and uncle Morton and Stella Loveland who raised her. She is survived by her loving children; Roberta (James) Thompson, Wesley (Bonnie) Beeman Jr., Elizabeth Youngblood and Keith Beeman, daughter-in-law Sherri Bellefeuille; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren as well as several great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. Jacqueline was a member of the Moose Lodge and FOE Ladies Auxiliary and was a founding member of Wesley Methodist Church, West Corners. She will be remembered as a passionate crafter, crocheting items and making ceramics. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 10am with burial in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's memory can be made to the , or the in her memory. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019