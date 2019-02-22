Jacqueline S. Best



Binghamton - Jacqueline S. (Cole) Best, 77, passed away on February 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents George and Katherine Cole; sister Geraldine Cole. She is survived her husband of 58 years Earl; children Katherine (Daniel) McHugh, Jennine (Clayton) Best-Baker, George (Jennifer) Best; grandchildren Brittney McHugh and Madison Baker; good friend and shopping companion Jerry Spencer; as well as many friends and family. Jackie was a pet lover, avid shopper, loved her time at the casino, had a quick wit but most of all was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be greatly missed by all.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Broome County Humane Society or Front Street Dog Shelter. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019