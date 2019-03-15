Services
Jacqueline (Jackie) Sickles

Conklin - Jacqueline (Jackie) Sickles, 72, of Conklin passed peacefully March 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Warren and Evelyn Sherman, in-laws Charles and Doris Sickles, brother in law John Mehal, nephew Stephen Mehal and loyal pets. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Bob, daughters Sandra (Bill) Reifler, Meredith (Nick) Sharak, grandchildren Ryan, Samantha and Allison Reifler, Joshua and Kelly Sharak and her faithful cats. Sister in law Shirley Mehal, niece Lisa (Dr. Steven) Hassig, and estranged brother John Sherman and family. A sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Lourdes Hospital (3Ross, 3West & 1West) for the loving care provided during her illness. At Jackie's request, there will be no services. A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
