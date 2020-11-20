Jacqueline "Jackie" Williams



Jacqueline "Jackie" Williams passed away November 15 after living a long, fulfilling life in the Triple Cities.



Jackie had an intense lifelong love of cats and always had several furry children. Everywhere she went - Paris, Aruba, her own backyard - cats managed to find her. Jackie never met a cat that she didn't like. Besides running her own personal cat rescue she was a longtime volunteer with Endicott's Animal Care Council.



Jackie was already primed for the COVID-19 quarantine as she enjoyed at-home hobbies such as reading thrillers, crocheting, cooking, and baking. Earlier in life she pursued art. Thankfully she progressed from charcoal sketches in which her 10-year-old daughter bore a striking resemblance to Maynard G. Krebs (goatee and soul patch included) to oil painting featuring beautifully rendered wildlife and scenic views.



An avid cook, Jackie was best known for her puttanesca sauce, manicotti made with crepes, delicious delicate kolachy, and a variety of Slovak/Czech dishes. Tragically she was also known for a dish that she and her family laughingly referred to as "dog food stew."



From the first time she pulled a chair out from under her elderly grandmother, Jackie loved a good practical joke and she cultivated a sense of humor. Early in her marriage she sewed a pair of pant legs closed to surprise her husband. Always chic and well put together she enjoyed startling people by mimicking Joan Crawford's makeup with heavy eyebrows and overly large lips. Among her favorite stories was forgetting the sugar in a cake destined for a New Year's Eve party; guests were too plowed to notice, and even raved about this dessert.



Traveling was Jackie's passion. Her happiest times were traveling with Dick Swartwood. And, boy, they traveled a lot! Together over nearly 3 decades, the couple visited family flung far and wide, and saw most of the east coast, giving special attention to Florida. Fans of warmth and sunshine, Jackie and Dick visited Aruba upwards of 18 times and are practically honorary Aruban citizens.



Jackie will always be remembered for her warm personality, eternally positive outlook, generosity, love of fashion, and sense of humor. Friendly to all and easy to talk to, Jackie was a favorite among Philadelphia Sales customers, where she was the buyer and head of the ladies' clothing department.



She will be sorely missed and leaves behind her longtime companion and fiancé Richard "Dick" Swartwood, cherished daughters and sons-in-law: Suzanne Lanyak / Jim Laniok of Rochester, N.Y. and Annette Williams / Adam Kindness of Nashville, T.N., sister Toni (Jim) Honeywell of Wellsboro, P.A. and their many children, beloved cats Ziggy and Little Guy, and the dairy industry which she single-handedly supported through devoted massive consumption of whipped cream and frozen treats.



Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Anthony Balfe, former husband Ron F. Williams, and many a beloved cat.



A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a date to be determined by the family.



For friends wishing to honor Jackie, please perform an act of kindness for a stranger, contact a long-lost friend, or donate to an animal rescue group.









