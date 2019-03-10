Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeSantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. DeSantis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James A. DeSantis Obituary
James A. DeSantis

Port Crane - James Anthony DeSantis (65) of Port Crane passed away surrounded by his family on March 8 after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. He was predeceased by his parents Angelo & Marian DeSantis and his brother and sister in law David J & Linda DeSantis. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Robin. His daughters: Christina (Clayton) Sternberg of Catania, Sicily and Felicia (Jeremy) Waterman of Statesville, NC. A brother, Edward (Renee) DeSantis of Chenango Bridge. An Uncle Dominic L. DeSantis of Cherry Grove, FL. His brother in law, Dean (Kirsten) Salyer of Angelica. His in laws: Ronald & Jane Salyer of Penn Yan. A Niece, Kimberly DeSantis of Binghamton, Nephews: Adam Salyer of Buffalo, Alan Salyer of Brooklyn and Anthony DeSantis of Queens as well as his three granddaughters: Lucy, Hannah and Piper Sternberg of Catania, Sicily. Jim had many treasured friends that he shared his life with and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. The family thanks the staff that cared for him including Dr. Ramanujan of Diabetic Care Assoc, Dr. Becker and staff of Strong Memorial in Rochester, Lourdes Hospital and the Puzzlers. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Rochester at https://tinyurl.com/HopeforJim or by check to B. Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman St. Rochester, NY 14620. Calling Hours will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday March 11th at 10am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY with visitation from 9am until 10am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now