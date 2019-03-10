James A. DeSantis



Port Crane - James Anthony DeSantis (65) of Port Crane passed away surrounded by his family on March 8 after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. He was predeceased by his parents Angelo & Marian DeSantis and his brother and sister in law David J & Linda DeSantis. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Robin. His daughters: Christina (Clayton) Sternberg of Catania, Sicily and Felicia (Jeremy) Waterman of Statesville, NC. A brother, Edward (Renee) DeSantis of Chenango Bridge. An Uncle Dominic L. DeSantis of Cherry Grove, FL. His brother in law, Dean (Kirsten) Salyer of Angelica. His in laws: Ronald & Jane Salyer of Penn Yan. A Niece, Kimberly DeSantis of Binghamton, Nephews: Adam Salyer of Buffalo, Alan Salyer of Brooklyn and Anthony DeSantis of Queens as well as his three granddaughters: Lucy, Hannah and Piper Sternberg of Catania, Sicily. Jim had many treasured friends that he shared his life with and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. The family thanks the staff that cared for him including Dr. Ramanujan of Diabetic Care Assoc, Dr. Becker and staff of Strong Memorial in Rochester, Lourdes Hospital and the Puzzlers. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Rochester at https://tinyurl.com/HopeforJim or by check to B. Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman St. Rochester, NY 14620. Calling Hours will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday March 11th at 10am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY with visitation from 9am until 10am.