|
|
James A. Geschwender
formerly of Vestal - James A. Geschwender, 86, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed away in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. James was born in Niagara Falls, New York on November 30, 1933 to the late Elmer Ellsworth and Susie (Coty) Geschwender.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, his daughter and son-in-law Laura and John Felice, his grandchildren Caroline, Chloe, Jack, and Claire Felice, his sisters Dolores Ricchio and Susan Geschwender, and three nieces and a nephew.
James received his Bachelor's degree from Buffalo State Teachers College and his master's degree and a doctorate in Sociology from Michigan State University. During his distinguished academic career he served on the faculty at Florida State University, Wayne State University, University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at University of Hawaii, and was a Full Professor at SUNY-Binghamton, where he served as Director of Graduate Studies, and Chairperson of the Sociology Department for approximately 20 of the years from 1972 to 1999. He was a Fulbright Scholar, NSF Fellow, Past President of the Society for the Study of Social Problems (SSSP), and conducted research and authored numerous books, publications, journal on racial stratification, workers' rights, and social movements. James was a participant in the Civil Rights Movement and other social causes and had concern for protecting wildlife and the environment.
Jim was a dedicated football fan, a Bridge Master, and enjoyed traveling, studying film and literature, playing chess with his grandson, and helping his granddaughters with their homework. Jim was kind and generous to all who knew him and had a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, a wonderful Dad, and a cherished Papa to his grandchildren.
Arrangements by City of Oaks Funeral Home & Cremations. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020