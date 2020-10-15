1/
James A. Gialanella
James A. Gialanella

Binghamton - James A. Gialanella, 88, of Binghamton, died Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Gialanella; his sister, Helen Perella; his sister-in-law Josie Gialanella, his brother-in-law Sam and Sue Magnotti; also several nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton and was retired from Wholesale Electric.

Entombment Services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, Mausoleum I, Monday at 12 noon. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Entombment
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, Mausoleum I
