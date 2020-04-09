|
|
James Antonelli
Johnson City - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of James Antonelli announces his peaceful passing on April 5, 2020 at age 96 at Susquehanna Nursing Home, Johnson City. He was predeceased by his parents Enrico and Concetta Antonelli. He was also predeceased by our mother, his wife Helen in 2002. Jim was a loving and devoted husband who cared for Helen during her many years of various health issues. Jim is survived by John (stepson) and wife Linda Freconna, Ohio, daughter Connie and Paul Palmer, Binghamton, daughter Angela and Patrick Harrington, Vermont. Grandchildren Jenifer Freconna, Ohio and John Freconna and wife Veronica, Florida. Grandsons Brian Palmer and wife Samantha Groeninger, New Zealand, Michael Palmer and wife Mary Eggleston Palmer, Port Crane, granddaughters Cristina and husband Graham Mink, Vermont and Abby and husband Dakota Dubie, Vermont. Also survived by great grandchildren, Gunnar and Livia Mink and Rosie and Eloise Palmer. Jim is also survived by close friend Betty Mason. Jim was a graduate of Union Endicott High School Class of 1941 and very proud to have been a drummer in the high school band. He later went on to become a local jazz drummer in the Binghamton area for several years. Jim was employed with Met Life until his retirement at age 55. Once he retired, he was able to enjoy the game of golf. Dad was proud of his six holes in one! He finally had to give in to using a golf cart at age 85 having always insisted on walking the courses. We extend our deepest gratitude to Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the outstanding care they provided our dad. Especially the Memory Care Unit for their dedication and support. Dad was the most loving and caring father and grandfather we could have asked for. We all loved you every day and now we will miss you for eternity. Friends wishing to may make memorial contributions to the in memory of Jim Antonelli at Central New York , 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. Funeral arrangements are with Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home. Due to the COVID19 pandemic a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020