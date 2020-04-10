Services
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
Resources
More Obituaries for James Polhamus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arnold Polhamus Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arnold Polhamus Sr. Obituary
James Arnold Polhamus, Sr.

Binghamton - James Arnold Polhamus, Sr., 79, of Binghamton, passed away on 4/4/2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lillian Polhamus; his sisters, Beatrice, Geraldine, Beverly, Betty, and Joanne; brothers, Billy, Robert, John, and Watrous; also a granddaughter, and great-grandson.

He is survived by his children, Joseph and Laurie Polhamus, Lisa West, James Jr. Polhamus, Jason and Dana Polhamus, Patrick and Amanda Polhamus; his ex-wife, Kathleen Polhamus and long-time friend; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

James loved to go gambling and he often won. He served in the U.S. Army where he received and Honorable Discharge. James worked for the Binghamton Housing Authority for 30 plus years before retiring. James loved his family very much, he will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements will be done by Ernest H Parson Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -