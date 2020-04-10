|
|
James Arnold Pollamus, Sr.
Binghamton - James Arnold Pollamus, Sr., 79, of Binghamton, passed away on 4/4/2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lillian Pollamus; his sisters, Beatrice, Geraldine, Beverly, Betty, and Joanne; brothers, Billy, Robert, John, and Watrous; also a granddaughter, and great-grandson.
He is survived by his children, Joseph and Laurie Pollamus, Lisa West, James Jr. Pollamus, Jason and Dana Pollamus, Patrick and Amanda Pollamus; his ex-wife, Kathleen Pollamus and long-time friend; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
James loved to go gambling and he often won. He served in the U.S. Army where he received and Honorable Discharge. James worked for the Binghamton Housing Authority for 30 plus years before retiring. James loved his family very much, he will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral arrangements will be done by Ernest H Parson Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020