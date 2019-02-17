|
|
James B. Horth
Sandy Creek - James B. Horth, 78 of Sandy Creek, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at St Luke's Nursing Home in Oswego.
Mr. Horth was born July 18, 1940 in Clay, NY to William and Edith (Barnes) Horth. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1958. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Mr. Horth was a carpenter for the Carpenters Union in Syracuse for many years. He married Theodora Sobles November 19, 1959 at the Boylston Wesleyan Church.
Mr. Horth was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a lifetime member of the Mad River Club and the NRA. He served as treasurer for the Mad River Club for 17 years. He was a past member of the Sandy Creek Fire Dept, American Legion and Redfield Fish and Game Club.
Surviving are his wife Thedora; children; Debbie (Ron) Morneau, James (Kathy) Horth, Teresa (Tim) Crast, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be Thursday February 21st from 4-6pm. The Funeral Service will be Friday February 22nd at 11am at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the spring at Boylston Sandy Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019