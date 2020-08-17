James Bixby, Jr.
Blacksburg, VA - James Bixby, Jr., age 88, of Blacksburg, VA died Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Carilion - Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Waverly, NY on June 14th, 1932 to the late Mildred and James W Bixby Sr. He was raised in Nichols, NY and lived a full and productive life in Lounsberry, NY, Ulster, PA, Greens Landing, PA and Blacksburg, VA. He married his beloved wife Carolyn in 1961 and together they raised a large family and operated a nursery and landscaping business. Upon his retirement with National Cash Register (NCR), he became an accomplished and skilled woodworker for many years. He was most happy to share his artisan jewelry cabinets and many other handmade items with hundreds of people through the years in craft shows throughout the Southern Tier region.
James was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn, and his sisters, Fran Gore, Kay Larsen and Lynn Adey.
He is survived by his daughters Bobbi (Roberta) Kahn and her husband Lance of Benicia CA, Joann Bacon of Christiansburg, VA and Martha Bixby of Blacksburg, VA; sons William Bixby and his wife Gay of Benicia, CA, Mark Bixby of Seneca Falls NY, James Bixby and his wife Kate of Blacksburg VA; grandchildren Briana and Mei-Lani Bixby of Berkeley and San Francisco, CA, Heather Gleason of Providence, RI, and Elena Bixby of Blacksburg, VA; his second wife and devoted friend Janie Rix of Dayton, OH.
The family would like to thank his special caregivers; Erika, Crystal and Tammy for their dedication and assistance.
A visitation service for family and friends will be conducted on Saturday, September 12th at 1:30 pm at the McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Montgomery County at http://www.hsmcshelter.com/donations.html
