James Brennan
Endicott - James Brennan passed away after a courageous battle at the age of 63. You could usually find Jimmy watching and thinking of sports, he was an avid fan of New York Giants. Outside of working at Maine's Paper and Food he spent his summer weekends at Lone Pine Campground, drinking beer and spending time with many of his great friends. His brilliance came out with his ability to finish crossword puzzles very quickly and answering jeopardy faster than the contestants. When he wasn't watching sports or enjoying the company of friends and family, he was a voracious reader. He reconnected with amazing friends Jeff & Ann Corey that were a huge help with his many trips to Strong Memorial Hospital. They lodged him in his war with cancer. He was predeceased by his mother Marion "Aunt Mare" Brennan, Father Thomas Brennan and brother Thomas Brennan Jr. He is survived by best friend and sister Patti Jo Brennan and several extended family members. Although he never reached his after retirement dreams he stated "I enjoyed everything I have done in life and am honored to know you all".
A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 East Main St, Endicott, Tuesday from 4-7PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019