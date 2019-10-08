Services
James C. Davies Obituary
James C. Davies

Binghamton - James C. Davies born November 29, 1958 passed from this life October 5, 2019. Predeceased by parents William E. Davies Sr. and Lucille G. Davies; sister Robin E. Davies; the love of his life Rosezella Sheard; and his beloved dog Cassidy. Survived by sisters Sharon Leahy, Melody (Jeffrey) McDonald, Holly (Eugene) Posniewski; brother William E. Davies Jr. and their families; nieces Colleen McDonald, Emily (Hal) Stewart; Amanda (Dan) VanVolkinburg, Caitlyn (Henry) Krage; Eugene Posniewski, William (Patti) Davies as well as numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. James loved his family and was very proud of their accomplishments. He was a graduate of Binghamton North High School. Past work included Davies Trucking Inc. and Universal Instruments. James was known to be a very hard worker with a unique sense of humor, enjoying a good time and a laugh with friends and family. He was a kind man with a very giving heart and would feed the occasional stray cat that came to his door. James welcomed anyone to visit and share a conversation. He loved music and listening to his radio on the 80's station. When James was able he offered a helping hand and was always willing to share what little he had. We love you James and miss you already. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest, NY. A celebration of James life will be held in the spring 2020. Please consider an expression of sympathy in James' memory to CHOW or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
