James C. Harvey
James C. Harvey

Cambridge - James Harvey, 76, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 9, 1944 in Ithaca, NY to the late Lewis Albin Harvey and Lois Madeline Chapman Harvey.

Mr. Harvey leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Lee Harvey, and twin daughters Carrie Harvey Fettermen with son in law Matthew Fettermen, and Kristen Harvey Dugger with son in law James Dugger. His grandchildren are Mandy Fettermen and Corbin Fettermen. He is also survived by his three brothers David Harvey and wife Bonnie, Keith Harvey and wife Dori, and Mark Harvey and wife Judy, five nieces and nephews, and five great nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Union-Endicott High School in Endicott, NY, and attended Union College in Kentucky. He served in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga CVA 14 during the Vietnam era. He belonged to Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, NY before retiring. He worked for Laidlaw School buses as a driver-instructor. In NY, he sang with the Southerntiersmen Barbershoppers, SPEBSQUA, and was a past Commodore of the Whitney Point Sailing Club.

In Cambridge, Maryland, he enjoyed sailing, singing, and music, as well as camping and tennis. He was a past member of the Chorus of Dorchester, played French Horn in the Mid-Shore Community Band, belonged to the Cambridge Sail and Power Squandron, St. Paul's United Methodist Church choir, and the Thursday Bridge Club. Jim loved making people laugh and bringing joy to others. He will be missed by all.

A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. from 12-1 PM. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local church or food pantry or to the Mid-Shore Community Band, P.O. Box 2116, Easton MD 21601.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
