James C. Kylor
Endwell - James C. Kylor, 36 passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. He is now in the hands of our Lord. He is predeceased by his Great Grandparents James and Elda Sebastianelli, Uncle Butchie Sebastianelli, Grandparents Martin and Jane Kylor.
James is survived by his Grandparents Carl and Barbara Jones, parents Carolyn Kylor, James (Lori) Kylor and his siblings Christopher (Erica) Kylor, Jennifer Kylor, Kristin (Tim) Heater, and Erica (Chris) Lustic. James leaves his son Dominic who he loved and adored beyond words. He loved their time together more than anything. He also was gifted with becoming an Uncle to Jack and Olivia whom he loved very much. Also, Aunts and Uncles Jimi (Sheri) Jones, Kim (Joe) Thomas, Carl (Marge) Jones, Sue (Greg) Rustay, and Gerry Gamber. Many cousins, nieces and nephews he loved very much.
He was an outstanding athlete that loved to play baseball, basketball, and football. He loved watching his son playing football and baseball.
He was an amazing father, son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed. We love you Jimmy.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday 11:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church Thursday from 10 am until Mass time at 11:30 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020