|
|
James C. Ross Rinker
Binghamton - James C. Ross Rinker passed away on April 26, 2020, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY after a brief illness. A veteran, James was a member of the U.S. Armed Forces from 1958-1970. He worked many years with the Town of Union Social Services in Broome County, NY. As a successful businessman, he was able to provide substantial gifts to the field of medicine at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton and Trine University, Angola, Indiana, where he was recognized as a distinguished alum. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline Ross Rinker, (1991), Robert S. Rinker, (1992), his sisters, Patricia Rinker Stowe, (1966), Gail E. Rinker, (2005). James is survived by a nephew, Stephen Rinker, of Johnson City, and three nieces, Beth Neihof, Ridgeland, MS, Susan Fletcher, Yuba City, CA and Cynthia Lasonczyk, Cincinnati, OH. A private graveside service will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020