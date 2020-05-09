James C. Whittemore
Binghamton - James C. Whittemore, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 8, 2020. He passed away at the Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, NY due to complications from COVID-19. Born on December 16, 1936 in Binghamton, NY, Jim was a loving husband, a father of three daughters, and a long time employee of Whipples Lumber. Jim loved animals, gardening, fishing, and hunting with his brother and nephews. Jim was active for decades in his church, Calvary Baptist of Binghamton. He worked in Awana, served as a deacon, and especially enjoyed a missions work trip to Peru. He was known for his considerable generosity, infectious laugh, humor, and compassionate spirit. Jim was predeceased by his father, Earl, and his mother, Vivian; brothers: Robert, Earl, and (twin) Jack Whittemore; and sisters: Yvonne Morgan and Mary Lou Lenox. He is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret, and three daughters: Christine (Timothy) Lamb, Karen Eaton, and Rebecca Williams; brother: William Whittemore; seven grandchildren: Chelsea Gallagher, Alicia Lamb, Monique Carter, Alexia Lamb, Cameron Eaton, Connor Eaton, and Dorian Williams; three great grandchildren: Jamier, Aria, and Isabella; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private committal ceremony will take place at Vestal Hills Memorial Park with Reverend Steve Niles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have donations sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango St. Binghamton 13901. Funeral services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign Jim's online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2020.