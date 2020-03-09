Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Binghamton - James (Jim) Cavanaugh, 73, of Binghamton, passed away Friday March 6, 2020, at the Veterans Home in Oxford, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Catherine. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Judy, two sons Tim (Meagan) Cavanaugh; and Tom Cavanaugh, 5 grandsons Aidan, Logan, Teegan, Rowan, and Nolan. Jim is also survived by two sisters Linda (Lou) Shaffer, and Tammy (Rick) Betts, and a brother Jerry Cavanaugh, and a sister-in-law Patty Mollen and her children Ryan (Stephanie) and Sean Mollen. Jim loved trains, he was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Navy, and a retiree of Binghamton University.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday 10 am at St. Paul's Church 282 Chenango Street Binghamton. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 9 am until mass time at 10. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
