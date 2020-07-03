James Congdon Crawford



James "Jim" Congdon Crawford died on July 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Schenectady, NY in 1922, he developed a lifelong bond with his childhood friends, "The Spruce St. Gang." He apprenticed as a toolmaker at General Electric before entering the navy, serving in the Pacific as a motor machinist on the U.S. Broadwater under Captain Herring ("straight out of Gilbert and Sullivan," he liked to say). He moved to Colorado where he met his future wife Ellen. A graduate of the University of Colorado school of Journalism, he rejoined General Electric in 1951, beginning a 50-year career in advertising that saw him work for several firms in manufacturing and publications that took him to Fort Wayne, IN, Denver, and Boston. Following his retirement, he moved to Vestal, NY where he lived with Sue and Brian for nineteen years. Jim is survived by his sons Bruce Crawford and Brian (Susan) Crawford, grandsons Gregory (Sarah Suarez) Crawford and Matthew (Heather Schatten) Crawford and the light of his later years, great granddaughter Madelyn Crawford. He was predeceased by his wife Ellen and his daughters Karin Howard and Kristin Pendergast. He will be greatly missed by his former sons-in-law Paul Howard and Pat Pendergast, cousin Joan Hallahan, and great friend Kenny Greenough. He will be remembered for his charm and good humor and his love for all things Yankees. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Lourdes Palliative Care and Lourdes Hospice, particularly Liz and Dana and his hospice nurse Aubrey. Because of their outstanding care, he was able to achieve his goal of spending his last days at home. At his request there will be no services, but the family will be holding a remembrance of his life at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York









