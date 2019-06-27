|
James (Jim) Crenshaw
Vestal - Our beloved father, grandfather, teacher, mentor, advisor, and friend walked into eternity on June 25, 2019, meeting his Lord and Savior Jesus face to face. Jim was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1924 to Anna McGurk Crenshaw and Lewis David Crenshaw. They, along with sister Mildred and brother David, relocated to Pine Bluff, Arkansas where Jim came to his lifelong appreciation of simple times spent with family and in music. Jim attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, leaving in 1944 to enlist in the US Navy as an electronics technician. He was assigned to serve in Washington, DC for the remainder of WWII as an instructor of Navy Electronics, including the then newer radar technology. When the war ended he returned to university, earning a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, and induction into five engineering honor societies. Upon graduation, Jim joined IBM as a customer engineer in Little Rock, AK where he said he learned the value of not getting angry, evidenced by the fact that no one can remember hearing Jim raise his voice in anger. He accepted a transfer in 1950 as an instructor of customer engineering at IBM Endicott and in 1951 accepted appointment in what became the IBM Federal Systems Division in Owego, NY where he worked for 37 years in various engineering and senior managerial positions. After retiring, he started his own business as an independent engineering consultant in avionics for the US Air Force and others. In 1952, he became the devoted husband to his soul mate, Lois Spangenberg, and settled in Vestal, NY where they raised their family and began what would be 64 years of faithful marriage. Jim traveled extensively in his work, nationally and internationally, presenting at conferences and consulting in Europe and Australia. Travel adventures with Lois brought great enjoyment and many new friends from around the world. Jim served as a volunteer in various church leadership positions throughout his life and several terms as a trustee of the South Central Research Library Council. His favorite volunteer work was that of Sunday School teacher and bible study leader, even into his 90s. After nearly 95 years, Jim has faithfully completed his earthly race, entering his eternal rest upon hearing the words "Well done good and faithful servant". More than what he did is who he was. Ever kind and gentle, patient and persevering, dedicated and devoted, generous and charitable. A son, a veteran, an engineer, devoted husband, loving father, teacher, spiritual father, and loyal friend to many young and old. An overabundance of patience, unwavering faith, and a love for all that was good and true. These are the things that death cannot touch. Jim was all these and leaves a legacy to his surviving children Bethany Crenshaw, Vestal and Thomas Crenshaw (Wendy), Albuquerque, NM, and granddaughter Cassandra Sue Crenshaw, Albuquerque, NM. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City, NY . Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-6pm at the Barber Memorial Home. If you wish to make a charitable contribution in Jim's memory, please consider the benevolence fund at Calvary Community Church, 780 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019