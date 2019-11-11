|
|
James D. "Jim" Baileys
Apalachin, New York - James D. "Jim" Baileys, 60, of Apalachin, NY unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Baileys, father-in-law, Anthony Valada. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa Baileys; two sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Courtney Baileys, Daniel Baileys; mother-in-law, Lena Valada. Jim worked as Director of Operations for X-Gen Pharmaceuticals in Big Flats, New York. He enjoyed hunting and spending his Friday Nights at Turkey Trot Acres. Jim was a man of great integrity and passion. He cherished his family above anything else and anyone who knew him felt privileged to have had him in their lives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main Street, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Condolences may be made in Jim's memory to emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019